Financial Statements – CITY OF MOUND, MINNESOTA

SUMMARY FINANCIAL REPORT

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR GENERAL OPERATIONS –

GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015

The purpose of this report is to provide a summary of financial information concerning the City of Mound to interested citizens. The complete financial statements may be examined at City Hall, 2415 Wilshire Boulevard, Mound, Minnesota 55364. Questions about this report should be directed to Catherine Pausche, Director of Finance and Administration at (952) 472-0633.

STATEMENTS OF NET POSITION

PROPRIETARY FUNDS

DECEMBER 31, 2016

CITY OF MOUND, MINNESOTA

STATEMENTS OF REVENUES, EXPENSES AND

CHANGES IN NET POSITION

PROPRIETARY FUNDS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement.

CONTINUED…

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/07/705726-1.pdf