Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SHOREWOOD LEGAL NOTICE

PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission of the City of Shorewood will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers of the Shorewood City Hall, 5755 Country Club Road, Shorewood, Minnesota, on Tuesday, July 18, 2017 at 7:10 P.M. or as soon thereafter as possible. The purpose of the hearing is to consider an amendment to the Zoning Code text relative to Section 1201.03, Subd. 14. Regulations Applicable to Shoreline Property; Section 1201.03, Subd. 2.d. Accessory Buildings, Uses and Equipment; and Section 1201.02, Definitions.

Verbal and written comments will be considered at that time.

Anyone having questions relative to this matter may contact the Planning Department by phone at (952) 960-7900, or email at [email protected]

City of Shorewood

MARIE DARLING

Planning Director

Published in

The Laker

July 1, 2017

