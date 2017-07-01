Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SPRING PARK

SPRING PARK, MINNESOTA

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTINUATION OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE is hereby given that the Planning Commission for the City of Spring Park will continue a public hearing on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter at City Hall, 4349 Warren Avenue, Spring Park, MN regarding proposed outdoor storage and nuisance ordinances for residential properties.

After receiving valuable input and comments from residents at the public hearing on May 10; the Planning Commission reviewed several options at their June 14 meeting and decided on a number of revisions to the proposed ordinances. The Planning Commission would like residents to review the revised draft code changes and offer comments, input, and suggested additions or changes prior to the ordinance being sent to the City Council for consideration.

Copies of the revised draft outdoor storage and nuisance ordinances and summary information about the topic are available online www.ci.spring-park.mn.us/storage or by calling City Hall at (952) 471-9051.

Any residents who have comments, positive or negative, regarding the revised draft ordinance should attend the public hearing on July 12 or submit written comments to staff via email to [email protected] or [email protected] Please call City Hall at (952) 471-9051 if, after reviewing the revised draft ordinance, you have specific questions as to how the changes could impact your property.

City of Spring Park

Theresa Schyma

City Clerk

July 1, 2017

