Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF SPRING PARK

SPRING PARK, MINNESOTA

LEGAL NOTICE

CONTINUATION OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Planning Commission for the City of Spring Park will hold a public hearing on Wednesday, July 12, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. or soon thereafter at Spring Park City Hall, 4349 Warren Avenue, for the purposes of considering a Variance application from the property owners of 4372 West Arm Road, Spring Park, Minnesota to allow for an eight (8) foot fence within the front yard setback of the aforementioned property. Said property has the following parcel Identification number; 1811723430038 with Hennepin County.

All oral and written comments for and against the proposed variance will be heard at the above time and place. Copies of the application form and submitted plans and narratives are at Spring Park City Hall and are available for review prior to the meeting.

City of Spring Park

Theresa Schyma

City Clerk

Published in

The Laker

July 1, 2017

706254