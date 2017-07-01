Ordinances – CITY OF ORONO

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MINNESOTA

ORDINANCE NO. 199, THIRD SERIES

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CODE OF ORDINANCES

PERTAINING TO SETBACKS FOR NON-CONFORMING RESIDENTIAL LOTS

THE CITY COUNCIL OF ORONO ORDAINS:

SECTION 1. Section 78-1406 shall be amended by adding text to read as follows:

Sec. 78-1406. Additional yard provisions.

Required yards in the districts specified shall be subject to the following additional requirements:

(1) Through lots. Through lots in any district shall have a required front yard on each street.

(2) B and I districts: adjacent lots. In the B and I districts, where the average depth of at least two existing front yards for buildings within 150 feet of the lot in question are less or greater than the minimum front yard depth required for the district, required front yards shall not be less than the average depth of such existing front yards; however, the depth of a front yard shall not be less than five feet nor be required to exceed 50 feet.

(3) R districts: adjacent lots. In any R district, where the average depth of at least two existing front yards for buildings within 150 feet of the lot in question and within the same block front is less or greater than the minimum front yard depth required for the district, the required front yard shall not be less than the average depth of such existing front yards; however, the depth of a front yard shall not be less than ten feet nor be required to exceed 50 feet.

(4) R districts: Side Yards adjacent to unimproved rights-of-way. In any residential district, the setback for side yards adjacent to unimproved rights-of-way shall be the same as the applicable interior side yard setback. Unimproved in this section shall be interpreted to mean not improved or maintained by the city or county for vehicular travel.

SECTION 2. Section 78-305 shall be amended by adding text to read as follows:

Sec. 78-305. – Area, height, lot width and yard requirements.

(a) Height. No structure or building in the LR-1A district shall exceed 30 feet in height except as provided in section 78-1366.

(b) Lots. The following minimum requirements shall be observed:

(c) Within the LR-1A zoning district, the side yard setback for lots that are non-conforming as to their width shall be the lessor of 30 feet or equal to 10% of the Lot Width as defined. However, in no case shall the side yard setback be less than 10 feet.

SECTION 3. Section 78-330 shall be amended by adding text to read as follows:

Sec. 78-330. – Area, height, lot width and yard requirements.

(a) Height. No structure or building in the LR-1B district shall exceed 30 feet in height except as provided in section 78-1366.

(b) Lots. The following minimum requirements shall be observed:

(c) Within the LR-1B zoning district, the side yard setback for lots that are non-conforming as to their width shall be the lessor of 10 feet or equal to 10% of the Lot Width as defined. However, in no case shall the side yard setback be less than 7.5 feet.

SECTION 4. Section 78-350 shall be amended by adding text to read as follows:

Sec. 78-350. – Area, height, lot width and yard requirements.

(a) Height. No structure or building in the LR-1C district shall exceed 30 feet in height except as provided in section 78-1366.

(b) Lots. The following minimum requirements shall be observed:

(c) Within the LR-1C zoning district, the side yard setback for lots that are non-conforming as to their width shall be the lessor of 10 feet or equal to 10% of the Lot Width as defined. However, in no case shall the side yard setback be less than 7.5 feet.

SECTION 5. Section 78-420 shall be amended by adding text to read as follows:

Sec. 78-420. – Area, height, lot width and yard requirements.

(a) Height. No structure or building in the RR-1B district shall exceed 30 feet in height except as provided in section 78-1366.

(b) Lots. The following minimum requirements shall be observed:

(c) Within the RR-1B zoning district, the side yard setback for lots that are non-conforming as to their width shall be the lessor of 30 feet or equal to 10% of the Lot Width as defined. However, in no case shall the side yard setback be less than 10 feet.

SECTION 6. EFFECTIVE DATE: This ordinance shall take effect immediately upon its passage and publication.

ADOPTED this 26th day of June, 2017 on a vote of 5 ayes and 0 nays by the City Council of Orono, Minnesota.

ATTEST:

Anna Carlson, City Clerk

Dennis Walsh, Mayor

Published in

The Laker & The Pioneer

July 1, 2017

706263

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/07/706263-1.pdf