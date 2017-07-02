Long Lake rowers compete in Thunder Bay

Rowers from Long Lake Rowing Crew (LLRC) traveled to Thunder Bay, Canada to compete in the Canada Day Sprints Regatta on Saturday, June 24. The event was hosted by the Thunder Bay Rowing Club on the Kaministiqua River.

“Thunder Bay is such a fun regatta because it allows us to get a lot of racing in on a single day. It’s always rewarding to watch the athletes win some races, but it’s even more rewarding to watch them work hard and come together as a team. It is early in the season, and I feel we are right where we need to be,” said Sandi McCarthy, LLRC head coach.

There were six clubs competing in the one-day regatta from both Canada and the United States. LLRC had a total of 22 rowers competing in 18 events. This was the first international event for many of the LLRC rowers and they had an exceptional debut.

LLRC rowers placed in many categories at Saturday’s event, including some first place wins for:

· Junior B Men’s Double: Gavin Mueller (Orono High School), Sean Donlin (Wayzata High School)

· Junior Men’s Single: Drew Mitchellette (Orono High School)

· Junior B Men’s Quad: Gavin Mueller (OHS); Sean Donlin (WHS); Campbell Sampson (OHS); George Abbott (OHS)

· Open Men’s Single Dash: Drew Mitchellette (OHS)

· Junior B Women’s Quad: Anna-Maya Sipila (OHS); Margaux Bomsta (WHS); Anna Gokey (WHS); and Tallulah Letscher (WHS)

LLRC youth rowers represent several area high schools, including Wayzata, Orono, Mound-Westonka, Blake, Breck, Chanhassen and Benilde St. Margaret’s.

Next, the team travels to Duluth, MN for the Duluth International Regatta on July 15, one of eight regattas on the team’s schedule for the summer and fall 2017 season. Youth rowers will be joined by some of the club’s 20 new adult rowers, many who will race for the first time in Duluth.

Long Lake Rowing Crew provides a safe, inspiring and educational opportunity for people of all ages to learn, enjoy and excel in the sport of rowing, for both competition and recreation. LLRCrew is a volunteer-driven, non-profit club committed to knowledgeable instruction, personal and competitive achievement, and the wellbeing of its members and the greater Long Lake community. For more information, visit www.longlakerowing.org