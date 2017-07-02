Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (6/18-6/24)

Sunday, June 18

Officers responded to a medical call on Eastview Avenue.

A motorist reported his vehicle was struck and damaged while parked on Spruce Road overnight.

A fireworks complaint was reported at Highway 7 and Kings Point Road.

A 56-year-old Minnetrista male is facing charges of assault and damage to property after police were called to his home on County Road 92.

Suspicious activity was reported on Games Drive.

Monday, June 19

A radio, amplifier and subwoofer were stolen from a boat along Steiner Street.

A lock was broken on a shed at a business along Steiner Street and a Stihl backpack blower valued at $380 was stolen.

A Polaris ATV and a snowmobile trailer were stolen from a building on Steiner Street. The lock and a chain had been cut to gain entrance.

A burning complaint was reported along North Arm Drive.

Officers responded to a medical on Clarence Avenue.

A mailbox was struck and damaged by an unknown vehicle on County Road 15.

A 23-year-old Minnetrista male was stopped on Highway 7 for driving after suspension and was found to have an outstanding warrant. He was jailed.

Tuesday, June 20

A welfare check was requested on an adult on Game Farm Road.

A civil escort was provided at a residence along County Road 92.

Wednesday, June 21

Officers assisted a male who fell in his Minnetrista home.

A criminal sexual conduct case was reported in Minnetrista.

A caller reported a horse returned to the stable without its rider. The rider was located on Game Farm Road with minor injuries.

A 35-year-old Minnetrista male was arrested at his residence on an outstanding warrant.

Officers were advised of a child not in a car seat in St Boni. The driver admitted to not having his 18-month old buckled in. He agreed to walk home with the child.

A complaint was received of a green motorcycle being driven carelessly at Highway 7 and Main Street.



Thursday, June 22

A resident on Maplecrest Drive reported he was being harassed.

Officers responded to a medical call on Heidelberg Lane.

Two young girls were asked to remove their hammocks from the pavilion in the Shirley Logelin Memorial Park, after a call was received.

Two motorists collided at Highway 7 and Main Street, causing very minor damage.

Officers assisted a woman who fell in her home on Bandy Lane.

Officers responded to a medical call on Jennings Cove Road.



Friday, June 23

An adult protection concern was reported in Minnetrista.

A Winsted motorist on Highway 7 had slowed when she was struck from behind by a New Germany driver. No one was injured.



Saturday, June 24

A noisy vehicle was reported on Basswood Drive at 2:30 am.

A resident on Marina Driver reported an item that had been delivered to her home.

Officers responded to a medical on Crane Island Court.