Long Lake Council fills vacant seat

By Adam Quandt

For the second time this year, the Long Lake City Council found itself with a vacancy following the regular meeting on May 16.

After the 2016 election moved Marty Schneider to the mayor’s seat, his council seat was left vacant with an unexpired term. The seat was later filled by former councilmember Kurt Kaminski, until his resignation on May 16.

The Council received two applications for the vacant seat after putting the call out through various communication channels. The council then interviewed the candidates, Tim Holtman and Charlie Miner, during the work session prior to the regular council meeting on June 20.

During the meeting, the council was asked to cast votes for their pick to fill the vacant seat and with a 3-1 vote Tim Holtman will join the Long Lake City Council.

“We want to welcome Tim to the council at the next meeting and we also want to thank Charlie for applying and his current service to the city,” Mayor Schneider said. “Glad to have you both involved in the city.”

During the meeting, the council also voted to move the next council meeting from July 4 to July 5, due to the Independence Day holiday.

“It’s important to still have that meeting so that we can install our new council member,” Schneider said.

The council also voted to reschedule the regular council meeting scheduled for Aug. 1 to Aug. 2, due to the annual Night to Unite activities.

The rescheduled meetings will be held at the regular council meeting time of 6:30 p.m., with a council work session prior to the meeting.

During the regular meeting, the Council also addressed an application for a special event permit request for Corn Days 2017.

The event will be held at St. George’s Church in Long Lake on Aug. 12-13. The event will feature a variety of family fun and friendly activities, live entertainment, food and drink and much more.

The application asked for the Council to permit the use of amplification equipment for the live entertainment, a temporary liquor license and a temporary gambling permit to allow for raffles and bingo.

“There’s really no change in the application conditions from year to year,” City Clerk Jeanette Moeller said. “They really do function as a pretty well-oiled machine there.”

The Council quickly passed all requests with a 4-0 vote.

The next regular Long Lake City Council meeting will take place on Wednesday, July 5 at 6:30 p.m. at Long Lake City Hall.