Gary E. Hilgers

Gary Hilgers, age 70, of Mound, passed away on Sunday, June 25, 2017 at the Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park.

Memorial Mass Of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, July 14, 2017 at Our Lady Of The Lake Catholic Church, 2385 Commerce Blvd, Mound with Fr. Tony O’Neil as Celebrant of the Mass. Serving as Urn Bearer Alfred Hilgers. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the Mass at the church. Interment in the church cemetery.

Gary was born on October 10, 1946 in Minneapolis the son of Alfred and Elvira (Geyen) Hilgers. He was baptized and confirmed at Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church in Mound.

Gary enjoyed spending time at the lake in Emily. He was an all-around handy man, fixing anything that needed repair. He liked hunting, fishing, boating, gardening and almost anything that was in the outdoors. Gary was very proud of his yellow corvette.

He retired from Mound Westonka School District after 30 years of employment in custodial and grounds maintenance.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents Alfred and Elvira Hilgers; sister and brother-in-law Joanne and Leonard Koehnen.

Gary is survived by his loving family: brother Alfred (Maryann) Hilgers of Shorewood; sisters Karen (Roger) Schuler of Minnetrista, Judy (John) Winterhalter of Minnetonka; many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and nephews.

Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.