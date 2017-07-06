Seifert /Laudenbach

Jessica Seifert and Matthew Laudenbach are happy to announce their engagement and forthcoming marriage.

The couple met while attending Winona State University, in Winona Minnesota.

Jessica graduated from St Louis Park High School in 2009 and graduated from Winona State University in 2013 with a degree in Mathematics and Statistics.

Matthew graduated from Orono High School in 2007 and Winona State University in 2011 with a degree in Human Resource, Business and Spanish. Jessica Is the daughter of Ann Zurn and John Hemmerle of St Louis Park, Minnesota, and Tim and Elizabeth Seifert of Eagan, Minnesota

Matthew is the son, of John and Janet (Jan) Laudenbach of Long Lake, Minnesota.

Matthew is a part owner of several Culvers restaurant in Minneapolis /St Paul Area.

Jessica works for Thomson Reuter in Eagan.

The wedding will be held at the Cathedral in St. Paul in August 2017.