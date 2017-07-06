Community & People Tapping History: ‘Growing up on Big Island’ will be July 10 Published July 6, 2017 at 12:56 pm By Sun Sailor

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society will host a Tapping History cruise aboard the historic steamboat Minnehaha featuring a presentation by Joni Scheftel about “Growing Up on Big Island,” 6:45 p.m. Monday, July 10, at the dock at 687 Excelsior Blvd., Excelsior.

Scheftel’s family moved from Minneapolis to Big Island in 1971, where they lived year-round on a four-acre hobby farm and raised goats, sheep, poultry and other animals. Marge, Zane and their three children crossed the lake to work and school nearly every day, rain or shine, water or ice.

As the Minnehaha cruises around Big Island, Scheftel will share her memories of island life, eccentric neighbors, and her mother, who remained year-round on the island until her death in 2008.

Tickets are $20 for historical society members, $35 for non-members and may be purchased online at elmhs1.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact the Society at [email protected] , 952-221-4766 or visitelmhs.org.

Tapping History provides an opportunity to learn about the history of Lake Minnetonka in a casual and convivial atmosphere.

The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society produces this monthly series highlighting local history in word and image, presented by respected historians and passionate amateurs alike.