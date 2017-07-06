Watershed looking for nominations for 2017 Heroes Awards

In celebration of its 50th anniversary, the Minnehaha Creek Watershed District seeks nominations for the 2017 Watershed Heroes Awards. The awards recognize individuals and organizations who do outstanding work to help keep lakes, streams and wetlands clean.

The recipients will be announced at the concluding event of the watershed district’s anniversary event series, the Sunset Celebration, Thursday, Nov. 2, at St. Mary’s Greek Orthodox Church in Minneapolis.

The awards, which have been given out annually since the watershed district’s 40th anniversary, have been restructured to reflect the guiding principles of the district: partnership, innovation, excellence, sound science and service. They also include a Young Naturalist Award and a Lifetime Stewardship Award in memory of Cynthia Krieg, who dedicated her life to natural resource protection and public service.

“We are excited about this new generation of Watershed Heroes awards, which embody the values we work hard to uphold every day,” said Sherry White, president of the watershed district board of managers. “And bringing them to the communities will allow us to honor the environmental stewardship that’s happening all across our watershed.”

Nominations for the awards can be submitted at minnehahacreek.org/nominate. The deadline for nominations is Friday, July 21.

Nominations will be considered for these categories:

-Partnership – Given to an organization or individual that has effectively leveraged their assets in partnership with the watershed district to achieve exceptional results in natural resource management, integrate their work with the district’s and add broader value to the community.

-Innovation – Given to an organization or individual that has implemented innovative policies, programs, or projects to protect and improve quality of water, quality of life in the watershed.

-Excellence – Given to an organization or individual that achieves outstanding natural resource benefits in the watershed district.

-Sound Science – Given to an organization or individual that makes a meaningful contribution to the scientific body of knowledge related to natural resource protection.

-Service – Given to an organization or individual that has demonstrated a commitment to the environment or whose actions have resulted in the protection or improvement of natural resources in the watershed.

-Young Naturalist – Given to an organization or individual that has demonstrated a commitment to the environment or whose actions have resulted in the protection or improvement of natural resources in the watershed.

-Cynthia Krieg Lifetime Stewardship Award – Given will be given to an individual who has, during his or her lifetime, played a significant and lasting role in watershed management and demonstrated leadership in natural resources stewardship.

For questions or more information, contact Telly Mamayek at [email protected] or 952-641-4508 or go to minnehahacreek.org.