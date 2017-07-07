Rosemary Rita Rasmussen, age 88, of Mound, Minnesota and Lake Placid, Florida, died peacefully on May 6, 2017 at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park, Minnesota.
A Memoral service is planned for July 22, 2017. The visitation beginnings at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Lake Minnetonka Shores, 4559 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, Minnesota.
A Private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on July 24, 2017 at 11 a.m.
Rosemary Rita Rasmussen, 88
