Rosemary Rita Rasmussen, 88

Rosemary Rita Rasmussen, age 88, of Mound, Minnesota and Lake Placid, Florida, died peacefully on May 6, 2017 at Lake Minnetonka Shores in Spring Park, Minnesota.

A Memoral service is planned for July 22, 2017. The visitation beginnings at 10:30 a.m. and the service at 11 a.m. in the chapel at Lake Minnetonka Shores, 4559 Shoreline Drive, Spring Park, Minnesota.

A Private burial will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on July 24, 2017 at 11 a.m.