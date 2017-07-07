WHPS report for June 22 – 28

June 22

WHPS receieved a call of a westbound vehicle swerving all over the road near Halgren Road, Valley Road and Highway 12 in Independence. An officer got behind the suspect vehicle and observed it cross the fog line and hit the rumble strips three times. A traffic stop was initiated and the driver admitted he drives like that all the time. A citation was issued for driving out of traffic lane.

A resident in the 1700 block of County Road 92 in Independence fell getting out of bed and could not get back up on his own. An officer responded and assisted him back on his feet. No injuries were reported.

An ID theft report was filed by a resident at 5400 Timber Trail in Independence, whose cell phone account had over $2,000 in fraudulent charges. A copy of the report was given to the reporting party to forward it to her cell phone company to get the fraudulent activity credited.

Medina PD officers were tied up on a call and requested WHPS to respond to a domestic in the 100 block of Medina Street in Loretto. WHPS arrived on scene and learned that it was verbal only while one resident was moving out.

A vehicle was stopped for speed near Highway 12 and Budd Avenue in Maple Plain. While speaking with the driver, the officer detected a strong odor of marijuana. The driver turned over marijuana and a pipe. A citation issued for drug paraphernalia and possession and a warning was issued for speed.

June 23

A vehicle was clocked at a high rate of speed on Highway 12 in Independence, near County Road 92 and was stopped. Contact was made with the driver who was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Michael Diedrich, 21 from Maplewood, submitted to a breath test that resulted in .12 BAC. He was fingerprinted, cited for fourth degree DWI and released.

WHPS assisted Medina PD with a suspicious vehicle at the Holiday gas station in the 1300 block of Baker Park Road in Medina. Contact was made with driver who was just waiting for the store to open, because he needed gas and only had cash to pay for it. No criminal activity was reported.

WHPS responded to a person having a seizure in the 200 block of County Road 92 in Independence. When the officer arrived the patient was no longer seizing but was confused and couldn’t answer questions. He was transported to the hospital.

A caller reported their keys were locked inside their vehicle near County Road 110 and County Road 83 in Independence. Police unlocked the vehicle and retrieved the keys.

June 24

A vehicle was stopped for loud exhaust and speed near Highway 12 and County Road 90 in Independence. The driver and passenger admitted to drinking alcohol in the vehicle. An open bottle of alcohol was found in the back seat. The vehicle was towed, the driver was cited for underage drink and drive, no seat belt and speed and the passenger cited for no seatbelt. Both were given a ride to a Park & Ride.

WHPS assisted Orono PD with checking a residence in the 1100 block of County Road 19 in Independence for suspects involved in an assault that occurred in Spring Park. The suspect vehicle involved was not present and no contact was made.

A southbound vehicle on County Road 92 failed to stop at the 4-way stop at County Road 11 and struck a westbound vehicle on CR 11. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and uninjured. Both vehicles were towed from the scene. The driver of the southbound vehicle was cited for expired DL and Failure to Drive with Due Care.

WHPS responded to a single car crash in the 1200 block of County Road 83 in Independence. The driver admitted driving northbound on County Road 83, fell asleep and went in the east ditch, striking a roadway sign and a frontier phone line and cable guide line attached to a pole. The driver was cited for Drive with Due Care.

While on a traffic stop with a vehicle with no front plate near Highway 12 and Nelson Road in Independence, the driver, Derek Michael Runnion, 27 of St. Cloud, was found to have a revoked license and a warrant from Benton County for disorderly conduct. He was cited for DAR and transported to Hennepin County Jail.

June 25

While on routine patrol at 2:30 a.m., an officer heard loud music in the 5700 block of Providence Curve in Independence. Contact was made with the homeowner and the music was turned down.

A call was received of a fawn found near the road and brought to the caller’s home at 2300 Fieldstone Place in Independence. The reporting party was advised to release it or bring it to a wildlife rehab center. Unknown what the caller decided to do.

A call was received from Cold Spring PD requesting a WHPS officer attempt to locate the owner of a vehicle that was involved in a gas drive off in their city. Contact was made with the vehicle owner in the 8300 block of Pioneer Creek Road in Independence, who called Cold Spring PD and the gas station to take care of the issue.

An officer responded to a business in the 100 block of River Street in Delano and assisted WCSO with a disorderly conduct arrest.

June 26

A call was received of single vehicle crash with minor injuries near County Road 92 and Maple Ponds in Independence. The driver lost steering power, couldn’t negotiate a curve and went into the creek bed. He was transported to the hospital.

June 28

WHPS and Maple Plain Fire responded to assist a party with a ring stuck on her finger in the 1500 block of Howard Avenue in Maple Plain. It was too swollen to get the ring off and the ring was cut off. Party denied injury or need for ambulance.

An officer spoke with a party who was involved in physical domestic the night before that police were not called to in the 1900 block of County Road 90 in Independence. Options were discussed and a restraining order might be pursed. Nothing further was reported at this time.

An officer checked on the safety of a party walking on County Road 11. The party said he’d been kicked out of a treatment facility and was trying to get to the airport. He was given a ride to a Park & Ride. He had money for bus fare.

An officer responded to a suspicious vehicle parked in a local business’s parking lot in the 5400 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain. Employees were concerned, because it had been there for 15 minutes and no one got out. Officers learned that the driver had pulled in to take a short nap and then left. No crime was reported.

A caller reported a peacock in her yard most of the day in the 3700 block of Marsh Point Road in Independence. Before an officer arrived it flew on top of her house, threw up and then flew away. The area was checked and no peacock was found. The caller and neighbors were advised to contact WHPS if it came back and created any issues.