Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MINNETRISTA

PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE

Notice is hereby given that the Minnetrista Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing on the following items on Monday, July 24, 2017 starting at 7:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at Minnetrista City Hall.

VARIANCE: Application from David Olson & Cynthia Newstrom to reduce the required front yard setback from 35 feet to 27 feet to allow for the construction of an open air covered front porch at 350 Rolling Hills Drive; A Agriculture Zoning District; PID# 02-117-24-24-0025.

ZONING AMENDMENT: Application from Jeffery Martineau to adopt Ordinance 449 to rezone the property located at 1035 County Road 19 from R-2 Low-Medium Density Single Family Residence to PUD Planned Unit Development, PID# 12-117-24-14-0004.

PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT (PUD) PRELIMINARY PLAT: Application from Jeffery Martineau to develop 14 single family lots on the property located at 1035 County Road 19, PID# 12-117-24-14-0004.

CLASS III SUBDIVISION PRELIMINARY PLAT: Application from Lake West Development, LLC to develop 6 single family lots on the property at 1185 County Road 110N; R-1 Low Density Single Family Residence Zoning District; PID# 11-117-24-14-0003.

Nickolas Olson

City Planner

Due to the number of applications being reviewed, there is no guarantee all of the items listed will be heard on the date advertised. All persons wishing to be heard on the above item should attend the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City no later than noon on the day of the meeting. Materials regarding the land use items are available for review at city hall. Please call to make an appointment.

Published in

The Laker

July 8, 2017

708321