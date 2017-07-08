Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF MOUND JUNE 30, 2017

NOTICE OF HEARING ON 2018 STREET, UTILITIES AND RETAINING WALL IMPROVEMENT PROJECT WESTEDGE BOULEVARD

TO WHOM IT MAY CONCERN:

Notice is hereby given that the City Council of Mound will meet in the council chambers at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 25, 2017, to consider the making of improvements on the following streets, pursuant to Minnesota Statutes 429.011 to 429.111:

Westedge Boulevard from Halstead Lane to Bartlett Boulevard

The estimated cost of the improvements is $1,844,000.

A reasonable estimate of the impact of the assessment upon your property will be available at the hearing. Such persons as desire to be heard with reference to the proposed improvement will be heard at this meeting.

Eric Hoversten

City Manager

Published in

The Laker

July 8, 15, 2017

708218