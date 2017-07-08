Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ORONO

2750 KELLEY PARKWAY,
P.O. BOX 66
CRYSTAL BAY, MN 55323 PHONE (952) 249-4600
FAX (952) 249-4616
NOTICE
The Orono City Council will hold a public hearing in the Orono Council Chambers at 2780 Kelley Parkway on Monday, July 24, 2017, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on the matter of reviewing the following:
To consider the creation of a Lake Improvement District for Carman Bay.
All persons wishing to be heard are encouraged to attend these meetings. This is not a final agenda and is subject to change prior to the hearings. Written comments are accepted and should be submitted to the City of Orono by July 18, 2017 if possible. Interested persons may review the application at City offices or by visiting the Citys Website at www.ci.orono.mn.us.
For an appointment, please call (952) 249-4601.
City of Orono
Doug Reeder,
Interim City Administrator
Posted at: Orono City Offices
Crystal Bay Post Office
Long Lake Post Office
Published in
The Laker & The Pioneer
July 8, 15, 2017
706128