Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ORONO

NOTICE

The Orono City Council will hold a public hearing in the Orono Council Chambers at 2780 Kelley Parkway on Monday, July 24, 2017, beginning at 7:00 p.m. on the matter of reviewing the following:

To consider the creation of a Lake Improvement District for Carman Bay.

All persons wishing to be heard are encouraged to attend these meetings. This is not a final agenda and is subject to change prior to the hearings. Written comments are accepted and should be submitted to the City of Orono by July 18, 2017 if possible. Interested persons may review the application at City offices or by visiting the Citys Website at www.ci.orono.mn.us.

For an appointment, please call (952) 249-4601.

City of Orono

Doug Reeder,

Interim City Administrator

Posted at: Orono City Offices

Crystal Bay Post Office

Long Lake Post Office

Published in

The Laker & The Pioneer

July 8, 15, 2017

706128