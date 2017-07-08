Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF ORONO

HENNEPIN COUNTY

STATE OF MINNESOTA

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

CITY OF ORONO HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Commissioners of the City of Orono Housing and Redevelopment Authority (the HRA), Hennepin County, State of Minnesota, will hold a public hearing on July 24, 2017, at approximately 7:00 P.M. at the City of Orono City Council Chambers in City Hall, 2750 Kelly Parkway, Orono, Minnesota, to consider the proposed sale of certain land to LaNel Housing Services Inc. (the Recipient). The subject land is generally known as the Orono Woods Apartments and consists of the following PID #:

34-118-23-21-0036

It is proposed that the HRA will convey the land to the Recipient in furtherance of the HRAs goals for its Housing Project Area No. 1. At the hearing, the HRA will meet to decide if the sale is advisable. A copy of all documents relating to the proposed sale of land will be on file and available for inspection at City Hall during regular business hours.

All interested persons may appear at the hearing and present their views orally or prior to the meeting in writing.

Dated: July 8, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS OF THE CITY OF ORONO HOUSING AND REDEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY ORONO, MINNESOTA

/s/

Executive Director of the HRA

Published in

The Laker, The Pioneer

July 8, 2017

708318