Notice of Public Hearings – CITY OF THE VILLAGE OF MINNETONKA BEACH

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC HEARING

Notice is hereby given that the Planning Commission of the City of the Village of Minnetonka Beach, Hennepin County, MN will hold a public hearing in the Council Chambers at 2945 Westwood Rd. on Monday, July 24 at 7:00 p.m. to consider a variance to the average minimum lakeshore setback at 2316 Huntington Pt. Rd. W.

PID: 22-117-23-22-0001

Those wishing to be heard on the above item should attend the meeting. Written comments may be submitted to the City no later than 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, 2017; or emailed to [email protected] Materials regarding the above item are available for review at City Hall.

Heidi Honey

City Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

July 8, 2017

707091

