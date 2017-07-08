Notice of Sales – NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

Notice is hereby given that Mound Metro Storage at 5300 Shoreline Dr, Mound MN 55364 will sell the contents of the storage unit/s listed below at a public auction to satisfy a landlords lien (pursuant to Chapter 514.972 of the Minnesota Statutes). The sale will take place at the website StorageStuff.Bid on 7/31/2017 at 2:00. The sale will be conducted under the guidance of Christopher Rosa (#2715013) on behalf of the facilitys management. Units will be available for viewing prior to the sale at StorageStuff.Bid. Contents will be sold for cash only to the highest bidder. A 10% buyers premium will be charged. All sales are final. Seller reserves the right to withdraw the property at any time before the sale or to refuse any bids. The property to be sold is described as general household items unless otherwise noted. Property includes the storage unit contents belonging to the following tenant:

Stephen Armstrong Unit 3607 Window Air conditioner, Bed frame, speakers, stereo, shelving, chair, misc

Published in

The Laker

July 8, 15, 2017

696957