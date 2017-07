LEGAL NOTICE

Ordinance No. 12 – 2016 has been approved by the City Council of the City of Mound. The Ordinance amends the Official Zoning Map to rezone the property at 6639 Bartlett Boulevard from R-1 Single Family Residential to R-3 Multiple Family Residential. A copy of the full text of the ordinance is available at City Hall and at the Westonka Public Library.

By: Catherine Pausche, Clerk

Effective July 9, 2017

Published in

The Laker

July 8, 2017

707034