School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 278

ORONO SCHOOL DISTRICT STATE OF MINNESOTA NOTICE OF FILING DATES FOR ELECTION TO THE SCHOOL BOARD

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with M.S. 205A.06, Subd. 1a that the candidate filing period will open at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 1, 2017 and close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, for the office of School Board member of Independent School District No. 278.

The general election shall be held on Tuesday, November 7, 2017. At that election three (3) members will be elected to the School Board for terms of four (4) years each beginning January 1, 2018.

Filing of affidavits of candidacy and a $2.00 filing fee will be accepted at the office of the School District Clerk, 685 Old Crystal Bay Rd., Long Lake, MN, during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. The last day to file will be on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 and filing may be made between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

A candidate for this office must be an eligible voter, must be 21 years of age or more on assuming office, must have been a resident of the School District from which the candidate seeks election for thirty (30) days before the general election, and must have no other affidavit on file for any other office at the same primary or general election.

Dated: June 26, 2017

BY ORDER OF THE SCHOOL BOARD

/s/ Michael Bash, Clerk

Published in

The Pioneer

July 8, 15, 2017

706291