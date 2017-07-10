Minnetrista/St. Boni Police Report (6/25-6/29)

Sunday, June 25

A driving complaint was reported on Main Street. The North Dakota driver stated he was unfamiliar with the area and was trying to follow his GPS. He and his passenger were warned for failing to use their seatbelts.

A 911 hang-up call was received on Fox Court. There was no emergency.

Officers responded to a medical on Fairway Ridge Court.



Monday, June 26

A child in Minnetrista fell off a stool onto a pencil which remained impaled in his leg. He was transported to the hospital.

A welfare check was conducted on a woman at a residence along County Road 92.

A Minnetrista resident reported sending $550 to a Texas resident for the purchase of a puppy, later determining it was a scam.

A child protection concern was reported on a family in St Bonifacius.

Officers responded to a medical call on Trillium Lane.



Tuesday, June 27

Officers were called to a domestic situation on Elmwood Drive.

Items were reported stolen from an occupied home on Trista Lane overnight. Items missing included a Coach purse and its contents and a Ryobi drill.

Officers were called to a medical at Highway 7 and Bell Street.

Loose horses on County Road 26 were corralled.

A caller reported a green Dodge truck nearly caused an accident at County Roads 19 and 151.

A suspicious person was reported in the 4000 block of Tower Street.

Officers spoke with an out-of-control juvenile on Gander Lane.

Wednesday, June 28

An oxygen tank was loaned to a person in need due to the power outage.

A civil situation was reported on Game Farm Road.

A passer-by reported a small child walking along Grimm Road. The child was returned to the residence and the officer visited the family.

A civil matter over property was reported on Kingswood Road.

A Minnetrista resident was concerned for her husband’s welfare as he was late getting home. Shortly thereafter he contacted her and was fine.



Thursday, June 29

A delivery truck backed into a vehicle on Wildwood Avenue causing minor damage.

A resident on Maplecrest Drive reported his family was being harassed.

Officers assisted at a medical call on Hardscrabble Road.

A 10-year-old Minnetrista male was reported as a runaway. He returned on his own as officers started to search for him.

A 911 hang-up call on Trillium Lane was found to be accidental.

A barking dog complaint was reported on Trista Lane.

Officers pulled over a vehicle that was losing its load on County Road 44. The driver was cited for not having his load covered as well as driving after suspension. The passenger, a 33-year-old male from Hillman, was found to have a felony warrant and was jailed.

A dirt bike complaint was reported on Willow Court.