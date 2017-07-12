Shoreline garden tour will be July 15

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District will host a shoreline garden tour for its 50th anniversary event series 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturday, July 15, at the Tonka Bay Marina, 220 Tonka Bay Rd., Tonka Bay.

A growing number of shoreline property owners are embracing the virtues of shoreline gardening by using plants to beautify their shoreline, prevent erosion, provide habitat, reduce pollution and deter geese.

On the free boat tour on Lake Minnetonka, see some examples of these beautiful gardens. Participants will get a close-up view of the gardens and will have a pair of certified landscape architects, Sam Geer and Michael Keenan of Urban Ecosystems and authors of the “Lake Minnetonka Guide to Shoreline Gardens,” available to discuss how to plant a shoreline garden.

The tour lasts approximately 90 minutes and will depart from Tonka Bay Marina. There are two departure times, at 10 a.m. or noon. The tour is free, but spots are limited, so reserve a spot today at bit.ly/2oF1Zek.

The tour is part of the “Jump In & Make a Splash!” series of community events across the watershed celebrating the 50th anniversary.

The event is sponsored by the watershed district, Tonka Bay Marina and Urban Ecosytems in partnership with Target, Freshwater Society, 1-800-GOT-JUNK?, Berne Scale, REI and Wilderness Inquiry.