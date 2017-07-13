Tonka Mud Run sprints in July 22

The fifth annual Tonka Mud Run will be Saturday, July 22, at Minnewashta Regional Park, 6900 Hazeltine Blvd., Chanhassen.

The Mini-Tonka Mud Run will start at 8:30 a.m. and is a quarter-mile long. It’s geared toward younger children, with obstacles such as hula hooping, crawling through tunnels and climbing over hay bales.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. and DJ Bill Lage will perform at 9 a.m.

“It’s been so exciting to see this race grow over the past four years,” said Jill Rose, director of the Tonka Mud Run. “Every year more families, neighborhood groups, sports teams and others come out and join in the fun.”

The Tonka Mud Run will start 9:30 a.m. and is a 3 1/2-mile course with challenges that include navigating a maze, crawling through tunnels and carrying firewood.

The event will benefit Many Hands, Many Meals, a local nonprofit that packs life-saving meals that are sent to people in need both around the world and closer to home.

The annual fundraiser is expected to draw 1,000 participants and 150 volunteers, who serve over 200,000 meals annually.

“The Tonka Mud Run allows families with people of all ages and different athletic abilities to take part together in an event.” said Rose. “Plus, people love knowing that the race is a fundraiser for a great cause.”

For more information or to register to race or volunteer, visit tonkamudrun4.mh-mm.org.