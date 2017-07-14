Evaline “Eva” Provence (Chadderdon)

Loving mother, grandmother, human being.

Evaline “Eva” died peacefully on February 25, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Mound, MN, with family and friends by her side. After a long battle with various debilitating health issues Mom decided her most excellent journey on earth should be used to educate others. She generously donated her body to the University of Minnesota’s Anatomy Bequest Program.She was born Evaline Christine Chadderdon on June 28, 1940, to Dorothy Augusta Lewis and Wallace H. Chadderdon, in San Pedro, CA. The oldest of nine siblings, she lovingly cared for her four brothers and four sisters. After high school graduation she worked at the Naval Intelligence Office in Washington, DC while attending University.In 1961 she married her first love David V. Klein, in San Francisco, CA. They had four children, Phillip, Peter (Lori), Paul (Roni) and Evalina (Richard). Eva and Dave moved to Mound, Minnesota in 1965 and in 1969 they divorced. She remarried and had a fifth child, Wallace, in 1975 with her husband Emery Bashans.Eva knew she wanted children very early in life and loved them with all her being until the day she died. She loved her five grandchildren even more, if that’s even possible; Nicole, Zachary, Sara, Elizabeth and Will Lee. She was blessed with six more grandchildren with extended family and nine great-grandchildren, Eli, Cason, Mabel, Max, Haisley, Aria, Rhett, Mila and Fiona.Eva lived in Spring Park, MN since 2008 and is survived by her five children, eight brothers and sisters and 20 grandchildren.A celebration of life is planned at Bakers Park on July 22, 2017. All are invited and encouraged to attend this day of thanks giving for a woman unlike any other. Visit our facebook events’ page for more info.