WHPS public safety report for June 29 – July 6

June 29

At 1:24 a.m., two occupied vehicles were sitting in the parking lot of the closed Holiday Gas Station in Medina. Contact was made with both drivers, who stated they had just bought a truck in Monticello and it had broken down. The driver provided a bill of sale and they were waiting for a ride to pick them up.

A resident in the 400 block of County Road 110 in Independence received a letter from Publishers Clearing House; the letter was addressed to her and a check for $4,870.00 issued to her. She wanted to know if the check is real or if it’s a scam.

A caller reported a white UTV was doing donuts, leaving tracks and skids in several locations in the gravel at the Northside Park in Maple Plain. The 15-year-old juvenile rider was located in 6000 block of Fieldstone Place in Independence and admitted to being at the Northside Park with his UTV, stating he had only made a gentle turn. The juvenile’s father was contacted and requested Police to pick up his son and make him fix it. Police picked up the juvenile along with his rake and he repaired the damage to the parking lot. Police inspected the repair and the juvenile was transported home. He apologized, said he made a poor decision and it wouldn’t happen again. The juvenile was warned about his driving conduct.

A caller near Highway 12, County Road 92 and County Road 90 in Independence requested an officer look into the hot pink ‘Lost Dog’ signs along Highway 12. First there was a picture of a missing yellow lab, and then it was changed to a missing boxer. Police called the listed cell phone number which is with a rescue organization called “No Dog Left Behind”. She was advised signs were not allowed to be posted in the highway right of way; they needed to be removed and any other signs posted required permission of the land owner. She understood and said she would remove the signs.

Keys were locked inside a vehicle that was not running near 800 County Road 19 in Independence. Inside were wedding decorations needing immediate delivery. Police unlocked the vehicle.

A resident at 3600 Independence Road in Independence reported she has had a peacock in her yard most of the day. WHPS has received other reports of it in the general vicinity but no one has called stating they are missing their peacock.

At 10:31 p.m., a caller near 5200 Manchester Drive in Maple Plain reported a noise disturbance consisting of people moving out of an apartment and being loud. Contact was made with the persons moving who stated they were done for the night and will be moved out by the following day. Complainant was called and advised of the status.

June 30

A resident in the 5000 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain was intoxicated and wanted to speak with an officer. He was transported to the hospital, he was unable to care for himself and preliminary breath test resulted in .36 BAC.

A female in the 3400 block of County Road 90 in Independence had stomach pains and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

A resident in the 5700 block of County Road 6 in Independence wanted information where to meet his ex-wife to exchange their sons for visitation rather than at the residence.

A property owner in the 1400 block of Budd Avenue in Maple Plain reported renters moved out and had trashed the place.

Police were dispatched to mini storage facility in the 1200 block of Budd Avenue in Maple Plain for welfare check on a female who may be living in one of the units. Contact was made with the female who stated she was not living there, but was currently homeless. She thanked the police for checking on her and did not want assistance.

At 8:36 p.m. WHPS assisted Orono PD with an active warrant in the 1000 block of County Road 19 in Independence for a male possibly staying at the residence. The male was located and peacefully surrendered to the Police and was taken into custody.

July 1

A motorist near Lake Sarah Road and Pagenkopf Road in Independence reported she was travelling behind a FedEx truck that had stopped in the road, so she stopped. The FedEx truck started backing up, she couldn’t get out of the way and her vehicle was struck. Minor damage to the vehicles occurred and no were injuries.

A resident in the 5900 block of Drake Drive in Independence saw a post on the WHPS Facebook of a found dog and stated it was her dog. She was advised where the dog was at and to register her dog with the city.

At 11:09 p.m., a caller reported two trucks that had loud exhausts were racing southbound on Copeland Road and one lost control getting stuck on the edge of the road/ditch. The caller did not have a vehicle description or a license plate. The area was checked and did not locate the trucks.

At 11:45 p.m., police received report of an unconscious male in the 4500 block of Shady Beach Circle in Independence. The female stated her husband was in back in the bedroom. The male was fine and stated he was ignoring his wife because she was intoxicated and wanted to argue with him and he was trying not to engage with her. Both were advised to leave one another alone for the night.

July 2

At 1:25 a.m., a homeowner in the 2800 block of Lindgren Lane in Independence reported the CO/GAS alarm was going off and giving a numerical reading. The family evacuated the residence, no symptoms were reported. MPFD responded and checked residence with a gas/co meter and no readings were present. It was determined the alarm was likely faulty and they were advised to get a new one.

A caller in the 4500 block of Shady Beach Circle reported family and friends were searching for a five year old who was missing and last seen on the dock with her life jacket on. Within a few minutes of police arrival she was located under a camper on the property. She was OK and was playing “hide and seek”. Dispatch was advised and all responding units were canceled.

A caller near Fox Ridge Circle and Ingerson Road in Independence reported someone in the Fox Ridge area was setting off large aerial fireworks the night prior and has prior years. No fireworks were occurring at the time of report. The area was checked at dusk and aerial fireworks were not observed.

At 10:06 p.m., a motorist near 6100 County Road 6 in Independence reported he was having vehicle trouble and had a tow enroute.

At 11:40 p.m., a caller reported a property damage accident at the McDonalds in the city of Delano and the driver was possibly intoxicated and trying to leave. WHPS Police located the vehicle at McDonalds and a male was exiting the driver’s seat. Shortly after a WCSO Deputy arrived and the male was arrested on suspicion of DWI.

July 3

WHPS received a report of a Ford SUV driving 40 mph in a 50 mph zone and crossing the fog and center lines near County Road 90 and Highway 12 in Independence. Police observed it being driven on the fog line several times. The vehicle was stopped and the motorist’s driver’s license was suspended. He was issued a citation for Driving after Suspension.

A vehicle was parked on the shoulder of Highway 12, near County Road 92 in Independence. Contact was made with the occupants who stated they just ran out of gas. Police gave the driver a ride to the Holiday Station in Delano where she purchased gas and was driven back to her vehicle.

A male in the 4900 block of Klaers Drive in Independence was trying to move a bull out of its pen when he was rammed in the chest and knocked over striking his head on the ground. Later, the male was not well and was transported to the hospital by North Memorial Ambulance.

At 7:53 p.m., while on routine patrol Police observed a vehicle in the residence’s driveway in the 3200 block of Lake Haughey Road in Independence. The driver’s door was wide open, a male was reclined, lying in the driver’s seat with a foot hanging out the door. The male did not appear to be moving. Police pulled up behind the car and the male came to and stated he was sitting in the car because it was cooler than the house. No medical emergency.

An intoxicated male was verbally threatening a camper in the 2300 block of County Road 19 in Medina. The male was in the passenger seat of a vehicle and was leaving the campsite upon police arrival. No Assault occurred.

At 8:39 p.m., a fire alarm occurred in the 1900 block of County Road 92 in Independence. No one was home. The residence was checked and nothing was found.



July 4

At 10:01 a.m., WHPS responded to two-vehicle crash near County Road 11 and County Line Road in Independence. Minor damage occurred to the vehicles and no injuries were reported.

At 10:14 a.m., Traffic was backed up for July Fourth Parade and road closure for County Road 30. A Motorist backed up to enter the church parking lot and struck a vehicle legally turning into the parking lot. Minor damage occurred to both vehicles and no injuries were reported. The motorist was warned for illegally backing in the roadway.

Baker Park Boat Rental, Medina, Police responded for an overturned canoe near Baker Park Boat Rentals in Medina. All persons were accounted for.

A caller in the 2500 block of Nelson Road in Independence reported a loud “boom” that was possibly fireworks. The area was checked and officers did not see or hear anything.

At 8:18 p.m., a caller reported an intoxicated male was walking, stumbling and slurring his words near 5300 Bryant Street in Maple Plain. The male was located at his residence in the 1400 block of Halgren Road. His mother stated he was sleeping and she would watch him for the night.

At 11:29 p.m., a vehicle stalled at County Road 11 and County Road 92 in Independence. The driver heard a thump, the vehicle overheated and found the serpentine belt had broken. The vehicle was towed.

At 11:46 p.m., the Wright County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance in contacting a resident regarding a hit and run crash. Contact was made with the resident who was unware of any accident involving their vehicle and would call the Sheriff’s Office.

At 11:50 p.m., a caller in the 3000 block of County Road 92 in Independence requested assistance in finding a girlfriend who left the house and walked into the woods. While enroute, police were canceled as she returned.



July 5

A motorist near Highway 12 and Main Street in Maple Plain reported his vehicle was rear ended while he was stopped at the stop sign. The drivers exchanged information and did not request police response. The motorist wanted to let the police know about the crash.

A resident in the 6000 block of Pagenkopf Road in Independence reported someone damaged their mailbox and it was found in the ditch by Fieldstone Place.

At 6:51 p.m., police were dispatched to the area of Highway 12 and Nelson Road in Independence for an SUV with South Dakota plates that had gone off the road and was in the ditch. The area was searched and officers did not locate any vehicles in the ditch.

A Male in the 5800 block of County Road 6 in Independence reported he was being harassed by ex-girlfriend he broke up with two years ago. The male wanted to know what to do, did not want police contact with ex-girlfriend, information only in case the harassment continues.

July 6

At 12:29 a.m., officers found an unoccupied vehicle was parked in the Discovery Center for an extended time with its lights on. Police contacted the registered owner who was out of town and found out her 16-year-old son from Medina had driven the car to meet his 16-year-old girlfriend at her residence in Maple Plain. The female’s parent was contacted and made aware of the situation.

Police responded to a report of a wire down in the 5500 block of Joyce Street in Maple Plain. Maple Plain Fire assisted and advised it was a phone line and they would take care of it.

WHPS received a report of non-payment by a renter in the 5300 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain. Police contact with the renter who just got a new job and he would make it right.