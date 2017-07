SUMMARY FINANCIAL REPORT CONTINUED

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES FOR GENERAL OPERATIONS –

GOVERNMENTAL FUNDS

FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2016 AND 2015

The notes to the financial statements are an integral part of this statement.

Published in

The Laker

July 15, 2017

709143 & 705752

http://lakerpioneer.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/32/2017/07/705752-1.pdf