School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

CONDENSED SCHOOL BOARD MINUTES JUNE, 2017

June 5, 2017 — REGULAR BOARD MEETING

LOCATION/CALL TO ORDER: Pursuant to due call and notice thereof, the regular meeting of the School Board was called to order by Chair David Botts at 7:00 p.m. in the Community Room at the District Service Center, 5901 Sunnyfield Road East, Minnetrista, MN 55364.

ROLL CALL: The following board members were in attendance: David Botts, Kelle Bowe, Loren Davis, Ralph Harrison, Heidi Marty and Gary Wollner. Absent: Gina Smith.

NEW BOARD MEMBER OATH OF OFFICE: School Board Clerk Loren Davis administered the Oath of Office to Heidi Marty, newly-appointed school board member

APPROVAL OF THE AGENDA: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to approve the agenda. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

CONSENT AGENDA: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to approve the consent agenda except for contract item #24. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith. Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Harrison, to approve contract item 24, the employment of Breana Wollner as a special education paraprofessional at Shirley Hills. Motion carried unanimously. Abstention: Wollner. Absent: Smith. Consent agenda items included the approval of the May board meeting minutes; acceptance of donations, the payment of monthly bills and general personnel activities such as Retirements, Resignations, and Contract Approvals.

APPROVAL OF THE 2017-2018 REVENUE AND EXPENDITURE BUDGETS: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Davis, to adopt the Revenue and Expenditure Budgets for the 2017-18 school year as presented by the Administration. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF NEW DISTRICT CELL PHONE PROCEDURES: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Harrison, to approve discontinuing the use of district-supplied cell phones and implementing a procedure beginning July 1, 2017, to provide a monthly stipend to reimburse eligible employees for use of personal cell phones for district business. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF PROPERTY/CASUALTY AND WORKERS COMPENSATION INSURANCE RENEWAL: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to approve the renewal rates for Property/Casualty and Workers Compensation insurances as presented by Liberty Mutual Insurance and SFM for coverage effective July 1, 2017. The renewal rates are a $32,622 reduction from last year. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF LIST OF ITEMS TO BE SOLD: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Bowe, to approve the items on the attached list to be sold on Craigs List for a specified price or highest offer. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF FACILITY RENTAL FEES FOR 2017-18: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Harrison, to approve the facility rental fee schedule for 2017-18 as proposed by Westonka Community Education. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF THE ADDITION OF A .50 FTE THIRD GRADE TEACHER AT HILLTOP: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Bowe, to approve the addition of a .50 FTE third grade teacher position at Hilltop Primary School effective July 1, 2017. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF THE ADDITION OF A .50 FTE BEHAVIORAL INTERVENTION SPECIALIST POSITION AT HILLTOP: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to approve the addition of a .50 FTE Behavioral Intervention Specialist Position at Hilltop Primary School effective July 1, 2017. The position will be supported by a grant. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF THE ADDITION OF A .50 FTE BEHAVIORAL INTERVENTION SPECIALIST POSITION AT SHIRLEY HILLS: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Davis, to approve the addition of a .50 FTE Behavioral Intervention Specialist Position at Shirley Hills Primary School effective July 1, 2017. The position will be supported by a grant. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF A .167 FTE POSITIVE BEHAVIOR INTERVENTION SPECIALIST (PBIS) POSITION AT SHIRLEY HILLS: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Marty, to approve the addition of a .167 FTE Positive Behavior Intervention Specialist Position at Shirley Hills Primary School effective July 1, 2017. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith

APPROVAL OF THE ADDITION OF A BUSINESS SERVICES DIRECTOR POSITION: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Bowe, to approve the addition of a Business Services Director Position three days per week effective July 1, 2017. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF ATHLETIC FEES FOR 2017-2018: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to approve the athletic fee schedule for 2017-18 as presented with increases at some levels. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF CONTRACT AWARDS FOR CONSTRUCTION OF THE WESTONKA ACTIVITIES CENTER AND PERFORMING ARTS CENTER: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Vice Chair Wollner, to approve the contracts with the lowest qualified bidders for construction of the Westonka Activities Center and Performing Arts Center as recommended by the construction manager. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF THE DISTRICT STANDARDIZED ASSESSMENTS REVIEW PROCESS: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Marty to approve an agreement with Westonka Education Minnesota (WEM) concerning the selection and administration of student assessments according to a mandate from the 2016 Minnesota Legislative Session. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

APPROVAL OF THE FIRST READING OF POLICY REVISION: Motion by Chair Botts, second by Member Bowe, to approve on first reading revisions to Policy 4235 VEBA Plan to reflect plan additions and 2017-18 rates. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith.

ADJOURNMENT: Being no further business, Chair Botts moved to adjourn the meeting. Second by Vice Chair Wollner. Motion carried unanimously. Absent: Smith. The meeting was adjourned at 9:03 p.m.

