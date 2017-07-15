School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 277

WESTONKA SCHOOL DISTRICT
NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING DATES
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with M.S. 205A.06, Subd. 1a that the candidate filing period will open at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 and close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, for the following Westonka School Board offices:
General Election
Three (3) School Board
At-Large (four year term beginning January 1, 2018)
Special Election
One (1) School Board
At-Large (to fill vacancy in term expiring January 6, 2020)
to be elected in a school district general election Nov. 7, 2017. Filing of affidavits of candidacy and a $2 filing fee will be accepted at the office of the School District Clerk, 5901 Sunnyfield Rd. E., Minnetrista, during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The last day to file will be on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 and filing may be made between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. that day. Candidates must indicate whether they are filing for the general or special election.
Candidate filing information packets and affidavits of candidacy are available from the office of the School District Clerk.
Dated: July 10, 2017
LOREN DAVIS
School District Clerk
Published in
The Laker
July 15, 2017
709726