School Board – INDEPENDENT SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 277

WESTONKA SCHOOL DISTRICT

NOTICE OF CANDIDATE FILING DATES

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with M.S. 205A.06, Subd. 1a that the candidate filing period will open at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017 and close at 5:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15, 2017, for the following Westonka School Board offices:

General Election

Three (3) School Board

At-Large (four year term beginning January 1, 2018)

Special Election

One (1) School Board

At-Large (to fill vacancy in term expiring January 6, 2020)

to be elected in a school district general election Nov. 7, 2017. Filing of affidavits of candidacy and a $2 filing fee will be accepted at the office of the School District Clerk, 5901 Sunnyfield Rd. E., Minnetrista, during regular business hours of 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2017. The last day to file will be on Tuesday, August 15, 2017 and filing may be made between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. that day. Candidates must indicate whether they are filing for the general or special election.

Candidate filing information packets and affidavits of candidacy are available from the office of the School District Clerk.

Dated: July 10, 2017

LOREN DAVIS

School District Clerk

Published in

The Laker

July 15, 2017

709726