Community mourns fallen police officer

By Adam Quandt

[email protected]

The City of Long Lake has experienced a great loss after a highway crash took the life of Wayzata Police Officer and Long Lake resident William Matthews.

“Officer Bill, as we had all come to know him, took extra care in watching out for us all here in Long Lake,” Long Lake Mayor Marty Schneider said. “His cheerful ways helped create a lasting connection between our town and law enforcement.”

One of those connections came in the form of frequent visits – both on and off duty – to the Long Lake True Value store, where he met and got to know owners Mike Kokesh and Mark Schaefer.

Kokesh and Schaefer shared a bond with Matthews unlike others in the community, as they shared the bond of working and serving in public safety. Kokesh serves as a police officer with the Minnetrista Police Department and Schaefer serves as a firefighter with the Wayzata Fire Department.

Because of this bond, the co-owners knew that had to do what they could to show support to their fallen brother following the accident on Friday, Sept. 8.

Upon hearing the news, Kokesh contacted his store and asked that any blue light bulbs in the store be placed at the register, as blue bulbs are used as a way to show support and care for the lives of police officers.

“The simplest thing you can do is to unscrew a light bulb and replace it with a blue bulb to leave on outside at night,” Kokesh said.

Kokesh said that as an officer on duty at night it can get lonely and that sometimes “a reminder like that is just what you need to get through the night.”

After bringing the bulbs to the front, customers began asking where the money raised through the bulb purchases was going. It was at that point that the co-owners decided to give the bulbs away for free and any money donated for the bulbs would go to Officer Matthews’ family.

The store ran out of bulbs in a short amount of time, which led to the co-owners reaching out to the retail consultants at True Value, who worked to move nearly 500 blue bulbs from Mankato to the store in Long Lake.

“The community that went out, talked about it and encouraged it was incredible,” Kokesh said. “We all help each other out.”

A younger member of the community was driven to do whatever he could to help Officer Matthews’ family, when he overheard his mother and father talking about the tragedy.

Nine-year-old Cooper Cullen will be setting up a lemonade stand on Saturday, Sept. 16 on Benton Avenue in Wayzata, with all of his proceeds going to the Matthews family.

“It’s not about us, it’s about the community and that brotherhood between police officers and firefighters,” father Andrew Cullen said. “We’re just a part of the community.”

Mayor Schneider offered the city’s appreciation of Matthews’ and the rest of Wayzata Police Department’s service to the Long Lake community.

“In the weeks and months ahead, we will look forward to ways in which we can continue to honor Officer Matthews’ legacy,” Schneider said.