Prairie seed collection, public lands day hike set for Sept. 23 and 30

The Minnehaha Creek Watershed District will host two free events this month to encourage people to get outside and enjoy the landscape of the watershed.

The prairie seed collection on Saturday, Sept. 23 and the public lands day hike on Saturday, Sept. 30 are the latest events in the “Jump In & Make a Splash!” event series commemorating the MCWD’s 50th anniversary.

The seed collection, from 10 a.m.-noon, offers the opportunity to walk the Six Mile Marsh Prairie in Minnetrista, identify prairie plants and harvest their seeds.

Participants will be able to take home some of the seeds to plant in their yards. Garden gloves and bags will be provided. Because of limited parking at the site, a shuttle bus will be available at Freshwater Community Church, 4319 Steiner St., St. Bonifacius.

The hike at historic Coldwater Spring in Minneapolis is planned from 10 a.m.-noon. Wilderness Inquiry will take participants on a guided hike through the historic site which is the first American settlement in Minnesota.

There also will be activities for kids. Because of limited parking at the site, participants are encouraged to bike from Minnehaha Park. A free bike check will be provided at Coldwater Spring.

Both events have limited capacity, so register early at minnehahacreek.org/50.

MCWD’s 50th anniversary event series concludes with the Sunset Celebration on Thursday, Nov. 2 at St. Mary’s Lake Calhoun Event Center, 3450 Irving Ave. S., Minneapolis.

This year the MCWD is celebrating its 50th anniversary. The district collaborates with public and private partners to protect and improve the 181 square miles of land and water within its boundaries, including Minnehaha Creek, Lake Minnetonka, the Minneapolis Chain of Lakes and Minnehaha Falls. Through collaborative

For more information, visit minnehahacreek.org.