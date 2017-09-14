Veterans go on Lake Minnetonka boat tour

< >

(Photo courtesy of Mary Colleran) Twin Cities veterans and their families went a Lake Minnetonka excursion tour Sept. 6, which took them to many locations, including the former site of the Big Island Veterans Camp. The veterans on the tour were from the Disabled American Veterans, Military Order of the Purple Heart, Minnesota Veterans 4 Veterans or from American Legion posts around the Twin Cities. The event was hosted by Tonka Bay Marina owner Gabriel Jabbour, who has been taking veterans on tours since the 1970s. The event was funded by the Minnesota Veterans 4 Veterans fund. Hennepin County Sheriff Rich Stanek, far left, attended the event.