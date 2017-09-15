Maple Plain firefighter retires after 33 years

Doug Brooks, Firefighter with Maple Plain Fire Department retires with over 33 years of service to the residents of Maple Plain, Independence and Medina.

Brooks joined the Maple Plain Fire Department on Nov. 1, 1983.

During Brooks’ tenure with the Maple Plain Fire Department he served as a Firefighter, Lieutenant, Treasure and Vice-President of the Relief Association and was very instrumental to the day to day operations of a paid-on-call fire department.

“Doug Brooks is a gifted leader that leads by example. His hard work, dedication and locality are all part of the legacy Doug has left at Maple Plain Fire,” Chief McCoy said.

Maple Plain Fire will celebrate Doug’s service to our community with a private recognition event in September.

If being a firefighter and assisting your community interests you, please visit www.mapleplainfire.com to learn how to become a Maple Plain Fire Fighter.

“Thank you Doug Brooks for your 33 years of selfless service to our community,” Chief McCoy said. “Job well done!”

The Maple Plain Fire Department is a group of dedicated men and women who value service above self.

They humbly serve the citizens of Independence, Maple Plain and Medina by providing Emergency Medical Services, car crash response, fire suppression and protection and public safety education.

The men and women of Maple Plain Fire train sacrificially to help you and your loved ones in a time of need.

