Minnetrista council awards bids for, finalizes numerous projects in city

By Staff Reports

The Aug. 21 Minnetrista City Council meeting had the council awarding bids and finalizing projects throughout Minnetrista.

The first item on the agenda was a change and approval of a bid for the replacement of playground equipment at Douglas Park. The previous amount that was approved by the council was an error on the part of the city.

“We received bids earlier and realized there was no drainage rock,” Public Works Director Gary Peters said. “They resent bids that included drainage rock and when I sent the quotes, I mistakenly sent original quotes.”

The original bid was awarded to Minnesota Wisconsin Playground and was just about $3,500 short of the actual bid price. The council voted unanimously to approve Minnesota Wisconsin Playground’s new bid of $31,153.88 for the project.

Next up was the acceptance of bids for the Enchanted Lane, Tuxedo Road and Grand View Avenue Improvements.

City Engineer Paul Hornby reminded the council of some of the work being done during these improvements. “Some of the additional improvements included grading the roadway to help with run off,” he said. “This was to help with seasonal flooding, not to eliminate the flooding we had in 2014.”

Bids came in higher than Hornby and WSB had expected. The lowest responsible bid was from Valley Paving of Shakopee $693,845.69.

“It should also be noted that the developer for Red Oak contributes $35,000 for the project costs for Grand View Ave,” Hornby added.

Hornby also explained that the city’s engineers had looked at some options for adding additional curbing in that area, but that it didn’t seem feasible, given the budget.

“Councilmember Molitor asked that we take a look at adding curb to Grand View Avenue and we did and what ends up happening with that is we would have to extend the storm water facilites and it looked like it was going to go beyond the scope of what the council has presented so we eliminated that,” Hornby said.

Minnetrista Mayor Lisa Whalen also asked that about the trustworthiness of the Valley Paving before asking for a vote.

“Just one question, Valley Paving, have you done work with them?” Whalen asked. “I know we’ve had some working in our city last year that we were not very happy with. We don’t want to end up in that situation again.”

Hornby said he’s done work with the company in the past and they have been in the business for some time.

The council then unanimously approved a vote to award the bid to Valley Paving Inc. for a total of $693,845.69.