Orono swim and dive’s season off to quick start

The past week has been a busy one in the pool for the Orono girls swim and dive team. Competing in two dual meets and one invitational has given the team the chance to show what they are capable of this season.

In the first dual of the season, OGSD went up against a strong team from Delano.

Although they didn’t come home with a win, the team performed well and came out with some stellar results.

Highlights of the meet included junior captain Caroline Gardner’s second place finishes in the 100 free and 100 breast and junior Ingrid Landgraver winning the junior varsity 200 free.

Two seventh graders, Hailey Ball and Addie Thalhuber, swam the first 500 free of their Orono careers, with Hailey winning the varsity heat of the 500 free and Addie making a strong showing in the junior varsity heat.

They took the learnings from the Delano meet into their first home meet of the season in the newly updated Orono pool against Mound-Westonka/Holy Family where they finished with a 112 to 74 victory.

Junior Sally Richardson had a strong meet, winning the varsity 50 free and 100 breast along with helping her read teams to strong showings.

Senior captain Ellie Thompson contributed big wins in the 100 butterfly and 200IM.

Following her captain’s lead, eighth grader Caroline Close won both of her individual events in the junior varsity 100 back and 100 free.

Right on the tail of that meet the Spartans headed to the White Bear Lake invitational.

With both “A” and “AA” schools in the meet, Orono finished a very strong second in the JV division with 528 points and a very solid third place in the varsity division with 296.5 points behind two “AA” teams.

Orono swimmers performed well all day and in all events, capped off by strong 400 Freestyle Relay swim by Sammy Ball, Allison Johnson, Caroline Gardner and Megan Fritz.

OGSD Divers, led by captain Bekah Lyrek have been working hard through the early season and showing some great results at the Mound Westonka/Holy Family meets highlighted by eighth graders, Sophia Capece’s 252.05 score at the White Bear Lake invitational.

The schedule continues at a crazy pace going into the next week with dual meets again Dassel-Cokato and Waconia leading into the Laker Invitational over the weekend.