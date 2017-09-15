WHPS report for Aug. 31 – Sept. 7

Aug. 31

A caller in the 5100 block of County Road 6 in Independence requested help unlocking a truck that keys were locked inside. The truck was unlocked and keys retrieved.

A caller in the 1500 block of Howard Avenue in Maple Plain reported a vehicle parks along the curb in the fire lane in front of the strip mall in Maple Plain and is blocking entrance to their shop. Contact with the driver was made, who stated she will try and park in the handicapped spots and will bring her cane.

At 2:35 p.m., WHPS received a complaint of a burn in the 1300 block of County Road 19 in Independence that was creating smoke in the air and caller wanted to know if the fire is legal, as she is allergic to smoke. Police found a legal fire and the homeowner had a burn permit to burn.

A fire alarm sounding in a house in the 6600 block of Hillstrom Road in Independence. Homeowner reported alarm went off for unknown reason, but she could smell something weird in the air. Maple Plain Fire checked inside the residence and was unable to find the problem with the system and no fire or smoke was located.

A caller reported an ATV driven in the Pioneer Creek Community Park in Independence. Area was checked, but the ATV was not located.

At 8:38 p.m., a caller reported two people fighting in the driveway of 3700 County Road 92 in Independence. Police found a male walking alongside the road and a vehicle just up the road that was turning around. Male and female said they got into an argument while in the car. They stopped in the driveway, it was verbal only and not physical. Both were cooled off and wanted to be back together again. The driver was found to have a suspended license and was issued a citation for Driving after Suspension.

Sept. 1

At 2:00 a.m., routine patrol found a van parked in a driveway in the 5200 block of Clayton Drive in Maple Plain with its lift gate open. Police checked the area around the neighborhood and did not find suspicious persons or activity. It appeared the lift gate was mistakenly left open.

WHPS received a complaint of a motorcyclist driving dangerously fast, passed in no passing zone with oncoming traffic, near Highway 12 and County Road 83 in Maple Plain. Motorcyclist was stopped, stated his MC was operating poorly so he would accelerate to try and clean out the bad gas. The driver’s license status showed suspended for child support. He had paid his fine and did not pay his reinstatement fee as indicated on his letter. His motorcycle was parked, as he could not drive until his license was reinstated.

Police and Maple Plain Fire Rescue responded to a 9-year-old child with a finger stuck in a shredder in the 5600 block of Highway 12 in Maple Plain. The finger was unstuck and he did not have life threatening injuries.

A female fell outside of her residence in the 1600 block of Budd Avenue in Maple Plain. She was not hurting anywhere but felt weak. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Sept. 2

A male fell and hit his head in the 5500 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain. Maple Plain Fire Rescue assessed the patient and the ambulance was canceled.

At 4:36 a.m., police made contact with the driver of a vehicle parked at Rainbow Park. She was sleeping in her vehicle, because there were people at her apartment smoking and she has asthma. No alcohol or criminal activity found.

At 5:17 a.m., police found an unoccupied vehicle in the ditch at County Road 19 and Moline Road in Independence. An invoice inside the vehicle helped locate the registered owner who was contacted and will remove the vehicle.

A former homeowner in the 5300 block of Moline Road in Independence reported she had moved to North Carolina and during her move $5,000 in cash, two gold bracelets and a diamond pendent valued at $7,800.00 disappeared from her belongings. The case is under investigation.

A female in the 5200 block of Bryantwood Drive in Maple Plain fell, injured her hip and was transported to the hospital by ambulance.

Police responded to a stalled truck blocking County Road 11 and County Road 92 in Independence. The motorist had a tow on the way.

A caller was unable to reach a friend for the last 2-3 days and requested a welfare check in the 1500 block of Budd Avenue in Maple Plain. Police contact was made with the friend and found everything was OK. She had her phone off because her ex-boyfriend’s son was calling her.

Sept. 3

A caller reported a sign was down at County Line Road and Elm Avenue East in Independence. Hennepin County Maintenance Department had been notified of the damaged sign earlier in the evening as it was struck by a motorist arrested for DWI by Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:29 a.m., police saw two vehicles parked in an area not normally used; under a tree in the north end of the Metro Transit lot in Maple Plain. One vehicle was occupied by two juveniles, a 17-year-old female from Medina and a 16-year-old male from Long Lake. Both were willing to be there, no criminal activity found. Their parents were contacted and advised of the police contact.

A caller reported a female was seen wandering and asking people what to do about getting her medications in Northside Park in Maple Plain. Police contact was made with the female, who had six bags of personal items, she was locked out of her storage unit and was trying to get ahold of some friends to help her out. Maple Plain Motel offered the use of their phone until a room was available for the female.

At 8:40 p.m., a caller reported six to seven cars were driving fast down South Lakeshore Drive in Independence. The area was checked and unable to locate the cars.

At 9:07 p.m. WHPS received a traffic complaint of a red car with a large amount of stickers on the back window driving slow and weaving in its lane, near Budd Avenue and Highway 12 in Maple Plain. No plate information was given and the caller was not following.

At 11:25 p.m., officers assisted a female in the 5500 block of Bryant Street in Maple Plain, who had fallen and needed help getting up off the floor.

Sept. 4

WHPS received a complaint of an RV parked on the street for extended periods of time in the 5100 block of Independence Street in Maple Plain. Owner was contacted to move their RV as it is unlawful to park a vehicle on any city streets or right-of-ways for more than 24 hours at a time according to Maple Plain ordinance.

At 6:45 p.m., a Jeep Wrangler driven by a male approached a female jogging on County Road 90, near Fogelman Road in Independence and asked if she needed a ride home ‘because the weather looks bad.’ Female said no and the driver pulled alongside the jogger and asked if she was sure. Female called her father who responded to the area. The area was checked and the male was not found.

Sept. 5

A resident in the 5300 block of Bryant Street Maple Plain reported theft of property while he was out of town. Money and a gun were reported missing/stolen. The resident reported later he found his shotgun. The money is still missing and the case is under investigation.

A resident in the 3100 block of Brie-Kessel Road in Independence reported they backed their trailer into their woods and found a dog had been buried in the ground, only the eyes and snout were showing. Police met with the homeowners and discovered it was a stuffed animal.

WHPS received a request to park in an area posted ‘no parking’ for a group of volunteers using small boats to remove cattails and bogs from the channel area, near Creek Channel and Independence Road in Independence. They were given permission to park on one side of the road to allow for traffic flow.

Witness reported a van swerved a hard right from eastbound Highway 12, near the 7800 block in Independence; at first thought the vehicle was pulling into a driveway, instead it struck a guardrail. The driver was helped from his vehicle. He was uninjured. The driver stated he was looking in the center console for a car wash coupon when he drifted over the fog line and struck the guardrail. His vehicle was towed from the crash site.

Sept. 6

A male was found at a residence in the 2900 block of Copeland Road in Independece, who does not live at the residence. He was served a trespass notice and he left the property.

A motorist reported that around 10:10 p.m. on Sept. 5, he was driving westbound on Highway 12 near Halgren Road in Maple Plain, when all of sudden something hit his driver’s side door just below the window. At home, he noticed a dent, possibly from a pellet gun. The door was hit pretty hard and had cracked the paint.

An employer requested a welfare check for an employee in the 5200 block of Bryantwood Drive in Maple Plain, who did not show up for work and it is unusual for her to not call or show up. Police contact was made with the employee, who was not feeling good and did not want to go to work. Everything was OK. The employer was advised of the police findings.

A homeowner in the 7500 block of Turner Road in Independence requested information for police standby in case things escalate when a tenant was removing her horse and equipment from the stables due to non-payment. Homeowner was advised it is a civil issue and to call if police help is needed.

At 4:48 p.m., police were dispatched for a female in the 1200 block of County Road 92 in Independence with an elevated heart rate. She had a pulse meter on her finger showing her heart rate; it had happened before, but is not normal. While speaking with her, her heart rate came down. MP Fire Rescue and North Memorial assisted helping the female.

At 11:23 p.m., in the 1200 block of County Road 92 in Indendence, a horse being ridden in a barn, lost its footing and fell on top of the rider, who was stuck for a bit and was able to get free and call for help. MP Fire and Police put a splint on the ankle. North Memorial Ambulance transported the male to the hospital.

Sept. 7

A caller in the 5200 block of Bryantwood Drive in Maple Plain reported a vehicle passing on the left of traffic. A second caller reported a driver had fallen asleep in the vehicle at the intersection. Police contact was made with the driver, Gary Douglas Anspach, 28 from Maple Plain, who was arrested and transported to Hennepin County Jail for Second Degree DWI Refusal. Truck pending forfeiture.